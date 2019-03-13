My Queue

Why Listening Is One of the Most Important Skills You Can Have in Business

This CEO keeps an open mind when deciding how best to serve her clients.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Marie Chevrier, the CEO and Founder of Sampler. Sampler helps consumer packaged good companies distribute their products digitally through samples.

The CEO speaks about the evolution of company. Over time and after completing research, the company discovered its audience could benefit from a marketplace of samples. Chevrier stresses that you should always keep perspective; The product or service you are building today will ultimately look very different in a few years. 

Click the video to hear more from Mars Discovery District and Marie Chevrier.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

