My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Education

How to Build a Business as a Working Artist

Artists often perfect their craft while in school, but they can also lack the expertise to market their work afterwards.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman demonstrates how artists can convert their craftsmanship into a livelihood. 

Through a partnership with Florida International University, Saltzman and his company, Alley, present artists opportunities to develop their ideas and engage in research to eventually bring to marketplace. The program is a partnership with Florida International University and, offers what Saltzman describes as a crash course to entrepreneurship. 

Alley introduces students to established mentors, who pass on their training and experience to each artist-entrepreneur. Through the educational program, Saltzman says students learn how to shape their ideas and turn them into reality. The final component of the program helps students launch their business plans in the marketplace. 

Click the video to learn more about the program between Alley and Florida International University. 

Related: Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur