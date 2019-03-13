How to Build a Business as a Working Artist

Artists often perfect their craft while in school, but they can also lack the expertise to market their work afterwards.

March 13, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman demonstrates how artists can convert their craftsmanship into a livelihood.

Through a partnership with Florida International University, Saltzman and his company, Alley, present artists opportunities to develop their ideas and engage in research to eventually bring to marketplace. The program is a partnership with Florida International University and, offers what Saltzman describes as a crash course to entrepreneurship.

Alley introduces students to established mentors, who pass on their training and experience to each artist-entrepreneur. Through the educational program, Saltzman says students learn how to shape their ideas and turn them into reality. The final component of the program helps students launch their business plans in the marketplace.

Click the video to learn more about the program between Alley and Florida International University.

Related: Want to Start a Business in the U.S. Without Citizenship? This Is How One Entrepreneur Did It.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.