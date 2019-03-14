How To Win in Fantasy Sports and in Life

Jason Mezrahi, fantasy sports expert and author of the upcoming book 'Win Daily,' shares his thoughts on what it took for him to win daily competitions.

March 14, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason Mezrahi, a fantasy sports expert known as "Ineedmoney23," talks about his path to success in daily fantasy competitions and how his experiences inspired him to write his new book, Win Daily, which not only shares insights on how to create wealth through fantasy sports, but also covers strategies the reader can apply to win each and every day of their life.

Mezrahi and host of The Playbook David Meltzer each discuss what they’ve learned about the process of writing books, how to react to the mistakes or losses you experience, and how delivering your pitch from the heart will result in more successes.

