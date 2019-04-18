My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

What You Need to Know Before Investing in a Chick-fil-A Franchise (60-Second Video)

Three things to know about one of the world's most successful franchises.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Journalist
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chick-fil-A is one of the most successful and influential fast food chains in America. Thinking of opening your own? Here are three things you should know.

  1. It’s not an investment. According to its website, "The Chick-fil-A franchise opportunity requires that the individual be free of any other active business ventures and operate the restaurant on a full-time, hands-on basis."
  2. It’s not easy. Of the 20,000 applications it receives on an annual basis, Chick-fil-A only accepts about 75 to 80 new franchises each year. That means about 0.4 percent of applicants get approved. By contrast, Harvard Business School accepted 11 percent of its applicants for the Class of 2019.
  3. They maintain control. You don’t own a Chick-fil-A franchise, you operate one. And to maintain ownership of the franchise, the company chooses the location, buys the real estate, constructs the restaurant and purchases the equipment. All you have to pay is a $10,000 franchise fee.

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video


 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur