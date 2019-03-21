My Queue

Leadership Qualities

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Is Addicted to the Process of Winning

The Seattle Storm point guard shares her thoughts on winning championships and the byproducts of finding her voice.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sue Bird, one of the greatest players in WNBA history, talks about her basketball journey, becoming addicted to the process of winning, and the influence that her family has had on her career. Sue shares her thoughts about balancing teamwork and selfishness as a point guard, as well as how she chose the schools she played basketball for.

Sue and host David Meltzer talk about the feelings associated with championship victories and making the most of your offseason time to find new passions. The pair also discuss Sue’s ESPN the Body Issue cover shoot, where she appeared with her partner Megan Rapinoe, and how that experience empowered her to expand her voice.

