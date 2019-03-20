This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

This executive says a well-executed marketing plan must be thorough, but specific.

March 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with the CMO of Marketing by Data, Jason Wright, who talks about how his company approaches marketing and targeting customers. Marketing by Data concentrates on three tiers of customers: potential customers, paid customers and the remainder of people who may become potential customers.

Wright explains that many CMOs will jump on phone calls themselves and talk to customers, just to get a better sense of their businesses and the engagement of their customers. He says the role of a chief marketing officer is like one of his favorite movies, Snatch, which follows a secret plan wrought behind the scenes.

