Failure

Why Ambition Is Nothing More Than a Willingness to Fail

If you want to see success, the founder of the Ritual app says you have to commit 100 percent.
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Ray Reddy, the CEO of Ritual, a mobile pick-up and pay app. Reddy points out that building your own business is more than just a job. You have to be ready to make sacrifices to make progress. Putting in 50 percent is simply not enough to achieve success. 

Moreover, Reddy talks about needing to stay abreast of all the opportunities rolling out. 

Finally, Reddy talks about staying open to failure. The founder calls failure the cornerstone of success. Taking risks and experiencing failure may be difficult, but it's necessary to build something meaningful, according to Reddy.

Click the video to hear more. 

