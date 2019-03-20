My Queue

Money Management

This Is How the Richer Get Richer (and How You Can Do the Same)

The wealthy are always keeping an eye on the long-term pay-out.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose describes a few tactics the rich use to continue to get wealthier that you can emulate. First off, you must build a core asset and business. Once this core is established, you can start expanding. 

Those who are able to build wealth over time also know that long-term goals are especially important. These goals should be your all-important focus. Create a business that will deliver long-term and produce dividends. Rose's personal example is developing his personal finance blog, which he worked on developing consistently. He only began to see profit from this side hustle after many years.

Click the video to hear more.

