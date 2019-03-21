The One Tip You Need to Reach Your Peak Performance

There is a difference between brainstorming ideas and delivering on results.

March 21, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about the secret of getting things done in the seventh episode of his series, From Dead Broke to 6 Figures.

Voogd discusses the necessity to take action and execute on your ideas at the right times. Make sure every move matters -- you can't grow if you're not evolving. If you don't enjoy certain aspects of your business or you're not seeing growth from them, try delegating.

Click the video to hear more from Peter Voogd.

Related: Why Video Is Still the Future and How You Can Maximize It

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.