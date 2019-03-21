My Queue

Productivity

The One Tip You Need to Reach Your Peak Performance

There is a difference between brainstorming ideas and delivering on results.
VIP Contributor
Leading Authority for Young Entrepreneurs
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about the secret of getting things done in the seventh episode of his series, From Dead Broke to 6 Figures.

Voogd discusses the necessity to take action and execute on your ideas at the right times. Make sure every move matters -- you can't grow if you're not evolving. If you don't enjoy certain aspects of your business or you're not seeing growth from them, try delegating. 

Click the video to hear more from Peter Voogd.

Related: Why Video Is Still the Future and How You Can Maximize It

