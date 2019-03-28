How to Mediate a Conflict Between Your Employees

It's always important to be direct.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips talks about the importance of conflict resolution.

Communication is a major component of conflict resolution. Phillips stresses that it's not about how well you think you are communicating, it's about how well people take your message.

That means you need to listen. When your employees describe their problems and conflicts, you must hear them out. In order to bridge the statements you're hearing and the points you should be taking from them, you can use the phrase, "So what I'm hearing you say is .... "

Just make sure you're being direct -- it will ease the conflict resolution process.

