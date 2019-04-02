How One CEO Helped Counter the Violence of a Warlord

We can all make a difference in the world -- but only if we're willing to reject things we've always taken for granted.

April 2, 2019

After a nine-hour board meeting in Los Angeles for This Saves Lives, Shannon Sedgwick Davis, the CEO of Bridgeway Foundation sat down with me to talk about her bookbefore boarding her flight back home to Texas. A few minutes into our conversation, I quickly learned how passionate Sedgwick Davis is about her work and her family. As an attorney, activist and passionate advocate for social justice, Sedgwick Davis has pioneered solutions to several global issues. Through her day job running Bridgeway Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Bridgeway Capital Management, she's dedicated to ending and preventing mass atrocities.

Her decade-long journey to mobilize awareness, civilian protection, and recovery efforts to counter the violence of the Lord’s Resistance Army and its leader, Joseph Kony, the first-ever indictee of the International Criminal Court, is what inspired her to write this riveting book.

Sedgwick Davis has received many honors for her work and currently serves on the advisory council of the Elders and is a board member of several organizations including Humanity United, Charity: Water, This Saves Lives, Verdant Frontiers, Virunga Fund Inc., and formerly Toms LLC. The mom of two boys, she is dedicated to showing her children what it means to make a difference and helping other people turn their own passion into action.

