How One CEO Helped Counter the Violence of a Warlord
Her decade-long journey to mobilize awareness, civilian protection, and recovery efforts to counter the violence of the Lord’s Resistance Army and its leader, Joseph Kony, the first-ever indictee of the International Criminal Court, is what inspired her to write this riveting book.
Sedgwick Davis has received many honors for her work and currently serves on the advisory council of the Elders and is a board member of several organizations including Humanity United, Charity: Water, This Saves Lives, Verdant Frontiers, Virunga Fund Inc., and formerly Toms LLC. The mom of two boys, she is dedicated to showing her children what it means to make a difference and helping other people turn their own passion into action.
