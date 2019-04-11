How These 2 Best Have Friends Scaled Their Fitness Brand Together

The founders of this fitness brand discuss how their friendship has evolved as their business has grown.

April 11, 2019 1 min read

Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, founders and co-owners of Shred 415, discuss the chance encounter in a grocery store that led to their friendship. Then, they break down how that friendship has evolved into a burgeoning fitness business and brand.

Micheli, Roemer and The Playbook host David Meltzer, discuss the importance of having a business partner who has a complementary skill set, as well as the emphasis that the Shred 415 team places on transparency and constructive feedback in their organization. The three also discuss how best to balance family life and entrepreneurship, sharing their thoughts on the importance of having the right support system.

