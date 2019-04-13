This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life

This entrepreneur shares his thoughts on how love and balance affect leadership.

April 13, 2019

Chief Executive Officer for More Love Media Adam Markel shares his thoughts on an experience that changed his outlook on leadership forever, which also served as the inspiration for his TEDx speech, DOING THIS for 10 Seconds Can Change Your Life!

Markel and host David Meltzer, both members of the Transformational Leadership Council, discuss the difference between presence and pretense, how transparency has become a currency and why leaders need to posess a willingness to risk everything in order to get the job done. The pair also provide insights on the difficulties in achieving balance as a leader, and Adam covers his tendency to focus on priority management instead of time management.

