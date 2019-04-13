My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life

This entrepreneur shares his thoughts on how love and balance affect leadership.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chief Executive Officer for More Love Media Adam Markel shares his thoughts on an experience that changed his outlook on leadership forever, which also served as the inspiration for his TEDx speech, DOING THIS for 10 Seconds Can Change Your Life!

Markel and host David Meltzer, both members of the Transformational Leadership Council, discuss the difference between presence and pretense, how transparency has become a currency and why leaders need to posess a willingness to risk everything in order to get the job done. The pair also provide insights on the difficulties in achieving balance as a leader, and Adam covers his tendency to focus on priority management instead of time management.

Related: How These 2 Best Friends Have Scaled Their Fitness Brand Together

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur