Get Your Business Off the Ground by Making Mistakes

Here's why young business owners should not be afraid of taking the plunge and screwing things up.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Gianna Wurzi, a founder of Quilt.

Wurzi is intentional with her time. She concentrates on carving out specific time to socialize and time to buckle down. This helps her have perspective and keeps her priorities in place.

Wurzi encourages young female founders to get out there and take action. She says you shouldn't be afraid to make mistakes, because those mistakes will teach you how to build the company you envisioned.

