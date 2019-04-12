Do You Have Trouble Sleeping? If So, This Might Help.

Lack of sleep can affect your personal and professional life.

April 12, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A lack of sleep severely impacts mental performance, including an inability to regulate emotions and rationalize day-to-day events. In Season 2 of the 60 Seconds to Unstoppable series, bestselling author Ben Angel shares one supplement that can help you get a good night's sleep, which in turn will reduce stress and anxiety.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: Can Biohacking Actually Improve Your Focus, Energy and Concentration?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.