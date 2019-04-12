How to Monetize Your Podcast

My Queue

Gary Coichy, the Founder and CEO of Pod Digital Media, shares his top podcast tips with Jessica Abo.
As an entrepreneur who specializes in the strategy and management of digital campaigns, Gary Coichy has worked at both large media agencies and with brands. Today, his company, Pod Digital Media, partners with podcasters and blue-chip advertisers, giving advertisers access to the multicultural audience in the podcast ecosystem. 

