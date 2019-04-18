How This Entrepreneur Learned to Find Feedback in Every Rejection

Polly Rodriguez's success didn't just happen overnight -- she has been building her business for years now.

In this episode of Alley's Jason Saltzman's series Resilience, Unbound founder Polly Rodiriguez speaks with Aimara Rodriguez about how Unbound began to focus on the accessibility of sexual-health products and promoting conversations around female and non-binary people's sexual health. Now, Rodriguez thinks of Unbound as that resource available when she was in her twenties, when she was first trying to take charge of her sexual health.

Rodriguez, who has been in business for almost a dozen years, discusses some of the takeaways she's learned from being a founder. Notably, Rodriguez points out how startup culture emphasizes overnight successes, but in reality, the process of getting Unbound off the ground consisted of a long slog and plenty of rejection. However, these rejections inevitably helped Rodriguez and her team get valuable feedback.

