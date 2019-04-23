Looking for a Business Idea? Think About Common Complaints You Hear in Your Life.

This entrepreneur solved a common problem for women and has since used that solution to build her business.

April 23, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Bra Lab co-founder Gina Crevi noticed how many women complained about the comfort and designs of current bras. As a natural problem solver, she created a new design that makes all pieces of the bra interchangeable, allowing for a more ideal and comfortable fit. She has also used unique material to assure that feel and touch is appropriate for the skin.

Crevi has used social media to reach a wider range of women who are unhappy with their current bras. In doing so, she has quickly increased her target market. With a focus on customer service, Crevi and her co-founder have analyzed data and other forms of client feedback to revamp Bra Lab inventory. Doing so has guaranteed that the company remains strong and innovative without stagnating.

Learn more about Crevi and The Bra Lab in the full video interview below.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Is Improving Women's Health

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.