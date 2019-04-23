My Queue

Business Ideas

Looking for a Business Idea? Think About Common Complaints You Hear in Your Life.

This entrepreneur solved a common problem for women and has since used that solution to build her business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Bra Lab co-founder Gina Crevi noticed how many women complained about the comfort and designs of current bras. As a natural problem solver, she created a new design that makes all pieces of the bra interchangeable, allowing for a more ideal and comfortable fit. She has also used unique material to assure that feel and touch is appropriate for the skin.

Crevi has used social media to reach a wider range of women who are unhappy with their current bras. In doing so, she has quickly increased her target market. With a focus on customer service, Crevi and her co-founder have analyzed data and other forms of client feedback to revamp Bra Lab inventory. Doing so has guaranteed that the company remains strong and innovative without stagnating.

Learn more about Crevi and The Bra Lab in the full video interview below.

