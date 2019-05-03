My Queue

Personal Health

How Wearable Tech, Neuroscience and Nutrition Can Unlock Peak Performance

Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel previews the second season of his series, 'Becoming Unstoppable.'
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Depression, fatigue and stress are plaguing millions. It’s sparked the biohacking movement in which people are taking back control of their lives using the latest in wearable tech, neuroscience and nutrition to achieve peak performance. 

In 2017, Ben Angel went on his own 90-day mission to biohack his way back to health from depression, fatigue and burnout. He documented it in his new book, Unstoppable, and video series, Becoming Unstoppable.

Ben Angel is launching the second season of Becoming Unstoppable, where he talks with the experts on the real cause of stress, fatigue and depression, new technology that’s changing lives and how to unlock unlimited energy. 

You’ll hear from the godfather of the biohacking movement, Dave Asprey; author of Fats for Fuel, Dr. Joseph Mercola; world re-known brain performance expert, Jim Kwik; Dr. Patrick Porter, the leader in brainwave entrainment tech; Aimée Hart of Oura Ring;  Tim Gray, the UK’s leading biohacker and more. Join us as we delve deep into the world of biohacking so you can become unstoppable in your own life. 

Season 2 launches May 10th on Entrepreneur.

