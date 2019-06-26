How to Beat The Working From Home Blues (60-Second Video)

Working from home has many plusses, but it can be lonely. Here are some ways to keep connected.

June 26, 2019 1 min read

No commute, no boss, no set schedule -- working from home can be great for so many reasons. But, it can also leave people feeling isolated and even depressed after long stints of being alone. Here are some strategies to help solopreneurs feel connected:

Occasionally work from a co-working space or even a cafe. In these environments, you’ll likely be sitting next to other solo operators who, just like you, would be happy to look up from their laptops and chat every once in a while. Join local entrepreneur organizations or online communities like Entrepreneur Insider. No one truly understands the highs and lows of this life like another entrepreneur. Maintain regular work hours with lunch breaks. The ability to work non-stop day and night can be tempting when there is so much to do, but the risk of burnout or putting in a subpar effort because you’re exhausted isn’t worth it.

Good luck!

