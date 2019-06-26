My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

How to Beat The Working From Home Blues (60-Second Video)

Working from home has many plusses, but it can be lonely. Here are some ways to keep connected.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read

No commute, no boss, no set schedule -- working from home can be great for so many reasons. But, it can also leave people feeling isolated and even depressed after long stints of being alone. Here are some strategies to help solopreneurs feel connected:

  1. Occasionally work from a co-working space or even a cafe. In these environments, you’ll likely be sitting next to other solo operators who, just like you, would be happy to look up from their laptops and chat every once in a while.

  2. Join local entrepreneur organizations or online communities like Entrepreneur Insider. No one truly understands the highs and lows of this life like another entrepreneur.

  3. Maintain regular work hours with lunch breaks. The ability to work non-stop day and night can be tempting when there is so much to do, but the risk of burnout or putting in a subpar effort because you’re exhausted isn’t worth it.

Good luck!

Watch the next 3 Things to Know video 



 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur