3 Research-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity (60-Second Video)

June 28, 2019 1 min read

Exercise your creativity like a muscle. One surefire way to boost creative thinking is to... try. Yes, seriously. Research shows that when people try to think more creatively, they almost always can -- and those effects are both significant and repeatable.

Try changing up your surroundings, even minimally. Data support that creativity “nudges” can come from changes as small as a warmer cup of coffee or different colors in the room. Try switching out some of the items on your desk, working in a different area or having lunch with new colleagues.