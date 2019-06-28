3 Research-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity (60-Second Video)
Creativity 'nudges' can come from changes to your surroundings as minimal as a warmer cup of coffee or different colors in the room.
1 min read
- Exercise your creativity like a muscle. One surefire way to boost creative thinking is to... try. Yes, seriously. Research shows that when people try to think more creatively, they almost always can -- and those effects are both significant and repeatable.
- Try changing up your surroundings, even minimally. Data support that creativity “nudges” can come from changes as small as a warmer cup of coffee or different colors in the room. Try switching out some of the items on your desk, working in a different area or having lunch with new colleagues.
- When an idea (or even a piece of idea) comes to you, pay attention and jot it down immediately. As people age, our number of creative ideas doesn’t necessarily slow, but we tend to capture fewer of them -- and research shows capturing those ideas is likely the most valuable aspect of boosting creativity.
For these tips and more, check out Entrepreneur's article on science-backed strategies to improve creativity.