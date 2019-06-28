My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

3 Research-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity (60-Second Video)

Creativity 'nudges' can come from changes to your surroundings as minimal as a warmer cup of coffee or different colors in the room.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Exercise your creativity like a muscle. One surefire way to boost creative thinking is to... try. Yes, seriously. Research shows that when people try to think more creatively, they almost always can -- and those effects are both significant and repeatable. 
  • Try changing up your surroundings, even minimally. Data support that creativity “nudges” can come from changes as small as a warmer cup of coffee or different colors in the room. Try switching out some of the items on your desk, working in a different area or having lunch with new colleagues. 
  • When an idea (or even a piece of idea) comes to you, pay attention and jot it down immediately. As people age, our number of creative ideas doesn’t necessarily slow, but we tend to capture fewer of them -- and research shows capturing those ideas is likely the most valuable aspect of boosting creativity. 

For these tips and more, check out Entrepreneur's article on science-backed strategies to improve creativity.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur