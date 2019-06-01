My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health

Why This Entrepreneur Is Focused on Improving Men's Health Nationwide

A health scare inspired a charity that takes a unique approach to improving men's health.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thomas Milana Jr., founder and chairman of Man Cave Health, talks about how his prostate cancer diagnosis empowered him to focus on improving men’s health nationwide, why he is spreading awareness about the drawbacks of not prioritizing your health and his plan to turn doctor’s offices around the country into full-fledged man caves.

Thomas and host of The Playbook podcast, David Meltzer, also discuss topics such as the importance of treating charities like businesses and why business leaders need to be more invoved in the healthcare industry. The pair also chat about the skills and knowledge needed in order to scale nonprofits like Man Cave Health across the country.

Related: How This Grammy-Nominated Musician Made His 'Impossible Dreams' Come True

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur