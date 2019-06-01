Why This Entrepreneur Is Focused on Improving Men's Health Nationwide

A health scare inspired a charity that takes a unique approach to improving men's health.

June 1, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thomas Milana Jr., founder and chairman of Man Cave Health, talks about how his prostate cancer diagnosis empowered him to focus on improving men’s health nationwide, why he is spreading awareness about the drawbacks of not prioritizing your health and his plan to turn doctor’s offices around the country into full-fledged man caves.

Thomas and host of The Playbook podcast, David Meltzer, also discuss topics such as the importance of treating charities like businesses and why business leaders need to be more invoved in the healthcare industry. The pair also chat about the skills and knowledge needed in order to scale nonprofits like Man Cave Health across the country.

Related: How This Grammy-Nominated Musician Made His 'Impossible Dreams' Come True