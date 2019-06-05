Failure Isn't Fatal: What You Can Learn From Hard Times and How You Can Find a Creative Solution

When facing the entrepreneur's struggle, remind yourself that you can turn things around with resilience and luck.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Randy Cass about one of his most challenging moments as a fintech entrepreneur.

The fintech executive has been in financial services for over 20 years. He founded Newswealth, a wealth management software that started out as a way for his friends and family to manage their money and eventually evolved into its own business in order to meet an industry need.

Cass explains how, when a competitor undertook a huge step that created a divide between the companies, it helped make Newswealth's purpose more distinct. He also breaks down the lessons he's learned from hard times.

