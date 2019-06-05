My Queue

Motivation

Failure Isn't Fatal: What You Can Learn From Hard Times and How You Can Find a Creative Solution

When facing the entrepreneur's struggle, remind yourself that you can turn things around with resilience and luck.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Randy Cass about one of his most challenging moments as a fintech entrepreneur. 

The fintech executive has been in financial services for over 20 years. He founded Newswealth, a wealth management software that started out as a way for his friends and family to manage their money and eventually evolved into its own business in order to meet an industry need. 

Cass explains how, when a competitor undertook a huge step that created a divide between the companies, it helped make Newswealth's purpose more distinct. He also breaks down the lessons he's learned from hard times.

Click the video to hear more. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

