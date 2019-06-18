My Queue

Self Improvement

Avoid Negativity by Embracing This Hidden Part of Your Personality

Jack Canfield says that meeting your goals can be as easy as appealing to the person inside you.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you are catching yourself exercising self-destructive behavior and negative self-talk more and more, you may be dealing with an inner child who is acting out. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield mentions that if your inner child is struggling to feel heard, you may need to adopt a few new habits.

In this respect, it's important to note the difference between acting "childish" and celebrating a child's wide-eyed wonder for life. Canfield explains that if you are feeling negative as an adult, may mean that your inner child is feeling wounded. To uplift your inner child, Canfield recommends the following tips:

  1. Be patient. Children are famously known for being short on patience and resisting long waits. If you are constantly impatient, this will stand in the way of your ability to set and meet goals, which often entail more than expected. 
  2. Grant forgiveness to your inner child.
  3. Extend encouragement. Instill the belief in your inner child that you can do whatever you want.
  4. Take advantage of opportunities to have fun in life.

Click play to hear more. 

Related: Why Perfection Can Get in the Way of Happiness

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device

