Here's How This PR Maven Balances Deadlines, Family Life and Uncertainty

June 20, 2019 2 min read

In this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Alley spotlights Beltkiss Sanborn, the founder of Bilquis Ocon PR, about some her biggest challenges as an entrepreneur.

Sanborn explains that, though she was never formally trained in public relations, she gained her expertise on the job. Her self-starting ability helps her power through challenges.

One of the biggest struggles for Sanborn is juggling childcare along with the demands of being an entrepreneur. In her household, Sanborn and her husband are both entrepreneurs, and with their closest family living a distance away, finding childcare for their baby is often a struggle. But like many entrepreneurs, Sanborn faces these obstacles of life head-on and looks to handle them with confidence.

