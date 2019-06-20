My Queue

Public Relations

Here's How This PR Maven Balances Deadlines, Family Life and Uncertainty

How do you deal with the unforeseen challenges of running a business?
VIP Contributor
Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Resilience, Entrepreneur Network partner Alley spotlights Beltkiss Sanborn, the founder of Bilquis Ocon PR, about some her biggest challenges as an entrepreneur.

Sanborn explains that, though she was never formally trained in public relations, she gained her expertise on the job. Her self-starting ability helps her power through challenges.

One of the biggest struggles for Sanborn is juggling childcare along with the demands of being an entrepreneur. In her household, Sanborn and her husband are both entrepreneurs, and with their closest family living a distance away, finding childcare for their baby is often a struggle. But like many entrepreneurs, Sanborn faces these obstacles of life head-on and looks to handle them with confidence.  

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

 

