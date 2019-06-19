How a Bill Gates Prediction Helped This Entrepreneur's Company Blossom

This tech entrepreneur discusses how he kept his business afloat with some patience and good timing.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Ian Collins, a co-founder of Canadian tech company Wysdom.ai.

The company started in 1995. Collins recalls the initial months when the company felt incredibly green, and he remembers the team essentially figuring things out on the fly. There was an early point where the company's finances became incredibly tight, and it appeared the business would not be able to stay afloat for more than the following payroll.

The fouder eventually went to a convention where Bill Gates spoke, during which the billionaire described "wireless [as] the future." Wireless technology was was highly in-line with Wysdom.ai's mission, and these words from a tech visionary helped save the company.

The experience showed Collins not to throw in the towel too early -- otherwise, he would not have found his current success.

