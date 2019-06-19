My Queue

This Simple Shift in Focus Will Help You Attract (and Keep) More Customers

Sometimes, it can help to "think small" in order to achieve big things.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how making an effort with the small things in your business can have a big effect. Incremental changes in your normal behavior can deliver big dividends later on. 

In business, Rose specifically points out that the small gestures you extend to customers can make an impact to your overall growth. By doing such small things as sending personalized messages (something Rose has personally done) to each of your new customers, you can build trust, goodwill and a relationship. Fom these small gestures, you can lay a solid foundation upon which to build your business. 

Click play to hear more from Jeff Rose.

Latest on Entrepreneur