This Simple Shift in Focus Will Help You Attract (and Keep) More Customers

Sometimes, it can help to "think small" in order to achieve big things.

June 19, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how making an effort with the small things in your business can have a big effect. Incremental changes in your normal behavior can deliver big dividends later on.

In business, Rose specifically points out that the small gestures you extend to customers can make an impact to your overall growth. By doing such small things as sending personalized messages (something Rose has personally done) to each of your new customers, you can build trust, goodwill and a relationship. Fom these small gestures, you can lay a solid foundation upon which to build your business.

Click play to hear more from Jeff Rose.

Related: How to Determine Whether a High-Paying Project Might Actually Be Wrong for You

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.