Excuses

Why Excuses Are Sometimes Misdiagnosed as a Lack of Willpower When They Shouldn't Be

How do you know if it's your psychology or biology that is holding you back?
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Excuses are a symptom, not a cause of inaction, and there is a specific reason they occur based on neuroscience. In the second season of 60 Seconds to Unstoppable, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel shares what's going on at a deeper level.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

