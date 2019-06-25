My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Development

What This One Universal Principle Can Teach You About Becoming a Millionaire

Growing your wealth is all about adopting the right mindset, and this line of thinking may help make you rich.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how to leverage the Law of Attraction to make more money for yourself. The Law of Attraction states that you'll attract whatever you think about and feel strongly about. Canfield lays out the law's three steps: ask, believe and receive. 

The asking step is akin to setting goals in your life. If you ask for a certain amount of money, or ask for the ability to afford your dream vacation or buy your fantasy home, this is the first step into manifesting your desires.

Next, you must believe, or live the idea that your desires are possible. Many beliefs we develop when we are younger can limit us as adults. For example, Canfield says the beliefs that "money can make you spiritually corrupt" and that "true life happiness may come at the expense of working a high-payong job" can limit your earning potential. Re-examine your beliefs and develop new ones to fit your adult desires. 

Lastly, look to receive new opportunities (and even letdowns) with an open mind. Part of this final step is about being non-judgmental and thinking of others in a loving way.

Click the video. 

Related: Avoid Negativity by Embracing This Hidden Part of Your Personality

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur