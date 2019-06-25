What This One Universal Principle Can Teach You About Becoming a Millionaire

Growing your wealth is all about adopting the right mindset, and this line of thinking may help make you rich.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses how to leverage the Law of Attraction to make more money for yourself. The Law of Attraction states that you'll attract whatever you think about and feel strongly about. Canfield lays out the law's three steps: ask, believe and receive.

The asking step is akin to setting goals in your life. If you ask for a certain amount of money, or ask for the ability to afford your dream vacation or buy your fantasy home, this is the first step into manifesting your desires.

Next, you must believe, or live the idea that your desires are possible. Many beliefs we develop when we are younger can limit us as adults. For example, Canfield says the beliefs that "money can make you spiritually corrupt" and that "true life happiness may come at the expense of working a high-payong job" can limit your earning potential. Re-examine your beliefs and develop new ones to fit your adult desires.

Lastly, look to receive new opportunities (and even letdowns) with an open mind. Part of this final step is about being non-judgmental and thinking of others in a loving way.

