These 2 Habits Help Successful People Meet Their Goals

Achieving success is never guaranteed, but these habits can improve your chances.

In this video, Entrepreneur Netwokr partner Brian Tracy shares a few things successful people do differently, starting with creating good habits. Tracy notes that many people often don't know how to work harder, when they only need to adjust their focus.

Concentration and discipline can give you a sense of control about your goals and increase your self-esteem. If the task you're concentrating on is important to you, and you complete the task, you will feel an incredible feeling of reward afterwards.

