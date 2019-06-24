My Queue

Success Strategies

These 2 Habits Help Successful People Meet Their Goals

Achieving success is never guaranteed, but these habits can improve your chances.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Netwokr partner Brian Tracy shares a few things successful people do differently, starting with creating good habits. Tracy notes that many people often don't know how to work harder, when they only need to adjust their focus.

Concentration and discipline can give you a sense of control about your goals and increase your self-esteem. If the task you're concentrating on is important to you, and you complete the task, you will feel an incredible feeling of reward afterwards. 

Click play to hear more. 

Related: How to Make the Most Helpful Connections While Networking 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

