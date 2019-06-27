My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Success Strategies

How This Healthcare Startup Founder Moves His Business Forward

As a business owner, one of your main duties is knowing when to cut-out limitations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Startup Mentor, Entrepreneur, CEO of Alley
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Rob LaHayne, the founder of TouchCare, which focuses on helping employees better understand their insurance plans. LaHayne describes TouchCare as a healthcare concierge business. 

LaHayne notes that he learned quickly that as the head of a business you may need to shut down operations. As difficult as that can be, it is part of the responsibilities of an entrepreneur. He also discusses some of the difficulties associated with eliminating bad actors in his business, then breaks down the necessity of addressing problems early and not allowing them to ferment over time. 

LaHayne stresses that entrepreneurs should take the time to delineate between your work and home lives. LaHayne is a father, and he and his spouse always prioritize their young child when a need arises, no matter the circumstances. 

Click play to hear more. 

Related: What Are You Willing to Do to Hire the Right People?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur