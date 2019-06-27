How This Healthcare Startup Founder Moves His Business Forward

As a business owner, one of your main duties is knowing when to cut-out limitations.

June 27, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Rob LaHayne, the founder of TouchCare, which focuses on helping employees better understand their insurance plans. LaHayne describes TouchCare as a healthcare concierge business.

LaHayne notes that he learned quickly that as the head of a business you may need to shut down operations. As difficult as that can be, it is part of the responsibilities of an entrepreneur. He also discusses some of the difficulties associated with eliminating bad actors in his business, then breaks down the necessity of addressing problems early and not allowing them to ferment over time.

LaHayne stresses that entrepreneurs should take the time to delineate between your work and home lives. LaHayne is a father, and he and his spouse always prioritize their young child when a need arises, no matter the circumstances.

