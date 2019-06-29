Why Fitbit Prioritizes People Over Products

The Senior VP of Design for Fitbit shares his thoughts on the broad range of opportunities for aspiring designers.

June 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonah Becker, Senior Vice President of Design for Fitbit, talks about how his childhood passion for design, which was inspired by his mom, and how his interest in sports and health led him to a role as one of the world’s top designers of wearables. Becker also talks about how Fitbit’s platform works as an accountability partner for its users and the company’s desire to remain focused on people instead of on products.

Becker and The Playbook host David Meltzer provide insights on how the market for wearables has evolved and where it is headed in the future. The pair also dive deep on the value of health-related data for consumers and how companies like Fitbit can help people improve their health through simple lifestyle changes.

