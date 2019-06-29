My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fitbit

Why Fitbit Prioritizes People Over Products

The Senior VP of Design for Fitbit shares his thoughts on the broad range of opportunities for aspiring designers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonah Becker, Senior Vice President of Design for Fitbit, talks about how his childhood passion for design, which was inspired by his mom, and how his interest in sports and health led him to a role as one of the world’s top designers of wearables. Becker also talks about how Fitbit’s platform works as an accountability partner for its users and the company’s desire to remain focused on people instead of on products.

Becker and The Playbook host David Meltzer provide insights on how the market for wearables has evolved and where it is headed in the future. The pair also dive deep on the value of health-related data for consumers and how companies like Fitbit can help people improve their health through simple lifestyle changes.

Related: The Founder of Charity: Water Had to Change His Mindset Before He Could Change the World

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur