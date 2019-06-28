People With Purpose Are 70 Percent More Likely to Reach Their Goals

Check out the results of Ben Angel's 1,000-person survey about goals and purpose.

June 28, 2019 2 min read

In a survey of 1,000 entrepreneurs that Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel conducted, he uncovered that people with a strong sense of purpose achieved their goals 70 percent of the time more often than those who didn't.

In the second season of 60 Seconds to Unstoppable, Angel shares why this is and why people with purpose are 31 percent less likely to be afraid of failing, 23 percent less likely to doubt themselves and 23 percent less likely to procrastinate.

