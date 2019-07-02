5 Important Steps for Clarifying and Communicating Your Company's Values

The author of the 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' series shares a few steps of how your business can distinguish itself.

July 2, 2019

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield mentions that he personally stands for helping others transform and support those boldly living their life mission. When defining what you stand for, make sure you are aligning these values with what you consider yourself an expert in -- not simply your job or to coincide with the classes you are hoping to sell.

Canfield recommends setting a strong viewpoint versus mulling over every tiny font and color detail of your company's logo. He also says you should create a long-term marketing plan that spans several months around those viewpoints. That way, you can have confidence about communicating your vision to others.

