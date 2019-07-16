How This Young Entrepreneur Used His Military Experience to Build His Business

Gerard Adams talks with Colin Wayne about his transition from military man to fitness star and then to entrepreneur.

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams speaks with Colin Wayne, an influencer and businessman who began serving in the military at a young age before moving on to bodybuilding and entrepreneurship.

Wayne explains that before starting his own company, he had zero business experience. However, he always knew he had the endurance to keep pushing, and now his business, Redline Steel, manufactures millions of pounds of steel for hundreds of different companies. Wayne has even helped to grow the business from its original space of 5,000 square feet to a 120,000-square-foot building, where Redline Steel operates today.

To hear more from Adams and CEO of Redline Steel, Colin Wayne, click on the video.

