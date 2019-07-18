My Queue

Motivation

Here's How Finding the Right Accountability Partner Will Help You Meet Your Goals

To ensure that you're achieving your goals, look for an accountability partner.
Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses the impact that having an accountability partner can have on your goals. Accountability is the best way to stave off making excuses. If we know someone is going to ask us whether we completed something, we will feel compelled to do it. It's also often the case that when a person actually starts a project, energy and momentum follows. An accountability partner can help push you to not only start, but assure we continue to make progress on that one thing we've been putting off for way too long.

Click the video to hear more. 

