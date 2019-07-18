Here's How Finding the Right Accountability Partner Will Help You Meet Your Goals

To ensure that you're achieving your goals, look for an accountability partner.

July 18, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses the impact that having an accountability partner can have on your goals. Accountability is the best way to stave off making excuses. If we know someone is going to ask us whether we completed something, we will feel compelled to do it. It's also often the case that when a person actually starts a project, energy and momentum follows. An accountability partner can help push you to not only start, but assure we continue to make progress on that one thing we've been putting off for way too long.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Simplify Your Decision-Making Process and Find Success Faster

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.