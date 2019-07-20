My Queue

Positivity

Make the Choice to Be Positive

Jon Gordon shares his thoughts on the value of positivity for professional sports teams and Fortune 500 companies.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jon Gordon talks about his journey to becoming one of America’s thought leaders on the topics of positivity and teamwork after struggles with depression and negativity earlier in his life. Gordon explains how positive leadership impacts any team, from professional sports to the business world, and how the best leaders also tend to be the most humble.

Gordon and The Playbook host David Meltzer, share their thoughts on the impact that gratitude has on a person’s mindset, the need for positive communication amongst a team, and how leaders can transform their organizations with vision, belief, passion, and purpose.

Latest on Entrepreneur