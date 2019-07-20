Make the Choice to Be Positive

Jon Gordon shares his thoughts on the value of positivity for professional sports teams and Fortune 500 companies.

Jon Gordon talks about his journey to becoming one of America’s thought leaders on the topics of positivity and teamwork after struggles with depression and negativity earlier in his life. Gordon explains how positive leadership impacts any team, from professional sports to the business world, and how the best leaders also tend to be the most humble.

Gordon and The Playbook host David Meltzer, share their thoughts on the impact that gratitude has on a person’s mindset, the need for positive communication amongst a team, and how leaders can transform their organizations with vision, belief, passion, and purpose.

