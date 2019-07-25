Do You Understand How Your Employees Think?

Managing efficiently is about reading and reacting to your people.

July 25, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses the important of understanding the the workflow of your employees (along with their thought processes), you will be able to coach them better as a CEO and boss.

In order for yourself and your employees to improve, Volman explains, it's important to understand everyone's unique work flow. Not everyone will be willing or able to volunteer great ideas in front of a crowd -- in fact, Volman relates a story in which she was hesitant to share during a meeting, but found her voice after.

Click the video to hear more about her story and advice for leaders.

Related: Here's How Finding the Right Accountability Partner Will Help You Meet Your Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.