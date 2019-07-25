My Queue

Managing Employees

Do You Understand How Your Employees Think?

Managing efficiently is about reading and reacting to your people.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses the important of understanding the the workflow of your employees (along with their thought processes), you will be able to coach them better as a CEO and boss. 

In order for yourself and your employees to improve, Volman explains, it's important to understand everyone's unique work flow. Not everyone will be willing or able to volunteer great ideas in front of a crowd -- in fact, Volman relates a story in which she was hesitant to share during a meeting, but found her voice after.

Click the video to hear more about her story and advice for leaders.

Latest on Entrepreneur