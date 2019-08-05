My Queue

Self Improvement

The Connection Between Goals and Self-Confidence

A level of confidence can play a big part in accomplishing your goals.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the main conclusions Brian Tracy has come to from his years of study is that self-confidence is key to what you can accomplish. 

If you have a good amount of self-confidence you will be more likely to try more things. If you are constantly trying more things, that means you're likelier to accomplish more things, since success is often just a measurement of odds. 

In order to develop as an individual, must work to improve every day. Don't make excuses and start creating a timeline that you'll stick to. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Have You Done Enough Research to Start Your Business?

