The Connection Between Goals and Self-Confidence

A level of confidence can play a big part in accomplishing your goals.

August 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the main conclusions Brian Tracy has come to from his years of study is that self-confidence is key to what you can accomplish.

If you have a good amount of self-confidence you will be more likely to try more things. If you are constantly trying more things, that means you're likelier to accomplish more things, since success is often just a measurement of odds.

In order to develop as an individual, must work to improve every day. Don't make excuses and start creating a timeline that you'll stick to.

Click the video to hear more.

