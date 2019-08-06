How This Former Athlete Grew His Personal Project Into a Brand that Speaks to Millions

Former NFL player Trent Shelton speaks about his journey, from living the glamorous life of a pro athlete to developing his new persona.

August 6, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the latest episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Trent Shelton, a former professional footbal player who has transitioned to become a successful vlogger and viral-famous motivational speaker. The influencer's content focuses on promoting positive mental health habits.

Shelton explains how his video channel, Rehab Time, was solely for himself when he started. Over time, the blossoming of the channel proved Shelton's message spoke to people, and by now, he knows a thing or two about attracting a large audience.

Shelton stresses the need to come from a real place and treat yourself well in order to grow and sustain a fanbase. Moreover, Shelton emphasizes the need to begin every day with a win to establish a positive mental space to meet goals.

To hear more from Adams and Shelton's conversation, click the video.

