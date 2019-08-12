How to Preserve Your Paycheck (and Turn It Into Savings)

See more of your money compound in your accounts with these easily-applied tips.

August 12, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy dives into a few tips that experts use to improve their savings. To start, avoid impulse purchases. The more time you have time to think about something before buying, the better.

Tracy says it will take willpower and determination to build up a large amount of savings. Employ helpful tactics like creating well-defined goals and easing into saving more in small increments.

Click play to hear more about saving from Brian Tracy.

