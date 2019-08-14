My Queue

Goals

What to Do When You Want to Quit

Consider your values before making any dramatic life decision.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses the difficulty in determining whether to push through on an opportunity or to stop. Sometimes, you need to exercise grit, and other times you ought to throw in the towel. 

Jeff Rose personally always wanted to build up his personal finance blog, Good Financial Cents, but knew he first had to work to support his family, mainly through his job as a financial planner. Throughout his time of uncertainty, Rose reminded himself  focus on his desire to help others, rather than pursuing lots of money.

To hear more advice from Rose on pushing forward or starting in a new direction, click the video. 

