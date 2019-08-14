What to Do When You Want to Quit

Consider your values before making any dramatic life decision.

August 14, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses the difficulty in determining whether to push through on an opportunity or to stop. Sometimes, you need to exercise grit, and other times you ought to throw in the towel.

Jeff Rose personally always wanted to build up his personal finance blog, Good Financial Cents, but knew he first had to work to support his family, mainly through his job as a financial planner. Throughout his time of uncertainty, Rose reminded himself focus on his desire to help others, rather than pursuing lots of money.

To hear more advice from Rose on pushing forward or starting in a new direction, click the video.

Related: How to Seek Out the Ideal Mentor

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.