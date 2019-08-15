My Queue

Self Improvement

How to Achieve Your Goals and Avoid Burnout

Bat away self-doubt and celebrate where you are today.
Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Start where you can. Use what you have. Do what you can." Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman loves this quote from professional tennis player Arthur Ashe, which celebrates the need to take small steps and rise above the tendency to feel overwhelmed. 

Lofty goals are part of nearly everyone's outlook on life, and we visualize the end result as an essential part of our lives. But too often, we let things out of our control affect our pursuit of goals. Volman stresses that you should instead look at the small tweaks that you can change.  

Click the video to hear more. 

