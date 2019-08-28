The Secret Hacks Only Wealthy People Know

These tips can help you reach your desired income.

August 28, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose says the reason many people are broke is because they lack the proper mindset. By witnessing how certain people spend their days and approach the maintenance of their businesses, Rose has gathered some vital haibts that have set apart the non-wealthy from the wealthy. Here are a few:

Set a purpose for each day. Rich people, as Rose explains, do not simply roll out of bed and then determine what they will work on. Instead, they set a schedule well ahead of time. Eliminate toxicity from your life. Toxicity can take many forms, from negative relationships to vocabulary, such as attributing events to "bad luck." Focus on constant improvement. In order to reach your desired income, you must change something every day in a consistent manner.

