How Brands Connect Emotionally With Consumers

Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands, shares his thoughts on how to deliver the best products to consumers.

August 29, 2019

Rich Krause, CEO of Capital Brands LLC Parent Company of NutriBullet, discusses how consumer brands are able to adjust to the dynamic nature of modern marketing. He also breaks down strategies for creating sustainable growth and the importance of understanding your customer in order to serve them.

Krause and The Playbook host David Meltzer talk about establishing emotional connections with the people who use your products, why you should always seek the advice of mentors with experience and how today’s digital landscape has changed how products are marketed to the masses. The pair talk about the optimal approach to leading a company with a focus on growth and innovation, as well as how they determine when to pivot.

