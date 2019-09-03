Why Emotional Intelligence Can Be Even More Important Than IQ

Do you know how to work with people in an efficient way?

September 3, 2019

If you’ve ever heard the term "emotional intelligence," or EQ, you’ll want to listen in on this fascinating conversation with Daniel Goleman — a revolutionary thinkers in the field of human performance and behavior and author of Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ.

This episode of The Jordan Harbinger Show breaks down how our people skills matter perhaps even more than our other cognitive abilities and can be an even greater predictor of success. Harbinger and Goleman also talk about how the subconscious mind picks up on emotional cues and some blind people can still seethem, how technology is affecting the way human beings connect in the modern world (for better and for worse), how emotions become contagious, why people act like jerks on the internet and much more.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.