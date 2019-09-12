Branding

This Entrepreneur Had to Welcome Failure When He Switched Lanes

Scott Allan shares how he uses his engineering education to inform the way he helps to grow his company's brand.
Scott Allan, SVP & Global General Manager of Hydro Flask, talks about the evolution of his career, which was influenced by an uncle who was both an engineer and an entrepreneur. Allan discusses what he learned about engineering through education and internships, as well as what it was like taking a sales job after graduation.

Allan and The Playbook host David Meltzer cover topics such as seeking out experienced employees to learn more about a career or industry, when to divert from the career plan that you have laid out and how Allan uses his education and Silicon Valley experience to help grow the Hydro Flask brand.

Related: Don't Underestimate the Power of Hustle

