If You Want to Disrupt an Industry, You Need to Evaluate the Originality of Your Idea First

This jewelry designer speaks about starting her company by recognizing an opportunity in the market.

September 16, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Lana Bramletter, the founder of Lana Jewelry. Bramletter speaks about being one of the first in the space to create personalized, fine jewelry. The phenomenon was encouraged by the popularity of a similar necklace on Sex & the City.

The founder stresses how important it is to her to keep control over her company instead of giving away a large part of it to deep-pocketed investors.

The process of securing investors and their money is no walk in the park -- Bramletter speaks about the many hoops that are required to secure loans and start taking money from investors. This process is similar, in Bramletter's eyes, to finding the best partner for you. It takes a long time to find the right one and when searching, you want to make sure the investor will stick around for the long run.

The founder also emphasizes sharing your brilliant idea. If your idea is truly something special, then share it with the people around you. If you know that your idea is special, than position it in front of others in a way that consumers will become excited by it. If there is nothing in the marketplace like it, then consider your idea notably viable.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How This Entrepreneur Gave Digital Art Its Voice and a Place to Thrive

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.