'If You Doubt Yourself, You're Dead': How Serial Entrepreneur Jaclyn Johnson Launched the Rallying Cry for a Generation of Female Entrepreneurs

Kathleen Griffith talks business and fearlessness with Jaclyn Johnson, founder of Create & Cultivate.

September 17, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jaclyn Johnson is a born entrepreneur, who launched and sold her first business, (No Subject) by the time she was 28. She went on to invest in female-owned startup Away before launching her second multimillion-dollar company, Create & Cultivate. In 2018, she also became a published author with WorkParty, filled with advice for female entrepreneurs looking to launch successful companies and careers.

If that’s not enough to blow you away, her tenacity, emphasis on collaboration over competition, combined with her love of community, will. She founded Create & Cultivate to provide resources, events and community for other female millennial entrepreneurs. “As a business owner every day is stressful and that has to become your baseline. You learn to weather the storms,” she told me.

Building a community of other female entrepreneurs and relying on her first entrepreneurial role model — her mom — has helped her to do just that. We dove into how she approached brands to partner with her on Create & Cultivate, why you need to be willing to invest your own dollars in your company, and that “if you doubt yourself, you’re dead.”

Watch the video above, in which I know you’ll find inspiration and actionable tips from fellow ADWEEK Disruptor Jaclyn Johnson.

Video Producer: Kari Jones