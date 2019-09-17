What It's Like to Climb Mount Everest Without Bottled Oxygen

Just as importantly, here's what it's like to train for the feat.

September 17, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Towering at an ominous 29,029 feet, Mount Everest is — quite literally — the pinnacle of achievement for thrillseekers from around the globe. The punishing consequences of attempting to summit Everest can range from frostbite to death, even under ideal circumstances at such an altitude, and 2019 alone has so far claimed 11 lives. Most who make it to the top do so with the help of bottled oxygen to make up for the elevation’s thinner air.

And then there are the daring few who insist on getting there by the power of their own lungs. Our guest for this episode is one of these rare maniacs.

As just the fourth person in the world to summit Everest and another 8,000-meter peak in one trip without the assistance of supplemental oxygen, David Roeske might be mistaken for someone whose day job must entail stunt work or superheroism rather than the reality of managing portfolios in Manhattan.

So, what compels someone whose background wasn’t athletic until relatively later in life to confront the world’s tallest mountain on his own terms? What makes the difference between someone who risks his life to rescue an ungrateful fellow mountaineer in peril and the majority of summit seekers who leave others to die?

How does someone who lives in New York City even train to pull off such awe-inspiring feats of fortitude? We tackle this and much more here.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.