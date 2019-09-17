Training

What It's Like to Climb Mount Everest Without Bottled Oxygen

Just as importantly, here's what it's like to train for the feat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Towering at an ominous 29,029 feet, Mount Everest is — quite literally — the pinnacle of achievement for thrillseekers from around the globe. The punishing consequences of attempting to summit Everest can range from frostbite to death, even under ideal circumstances at such an altitude, and 2019 alone has so far claimed 11 lives. Most who make it to the top do so with the help of bottled oxygen to make up for the elevation’s thinner air.

And then there are the daring few who insist on getting there by the power of their own lungs. Our guest for this episode is one of these rare maniacs.

As just the fourth person in the world to summit Everest and another 8,000-meter peak in one trip without the assistance of supplemental oxygen, David Roeske might be mistaken for someone whose day job must entail stunt work or superheroism rather than the reality of managing portfolios in Manhattan.

So, what compels someone whose background wasn’t athletic until relatively later in life to confront the world’s tallest mountain on his own terms? What makes the difference between someone who risks his life to rescue an ungrateful fellow mountaineer in peril and the majority of summit seekers who leave others to die?

How does someone who lives in New York City even train to pull off such awe-inspiring feats of fortitude? We tackle this and much more here.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur